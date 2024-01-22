Liverpool's latest victory has bolstered their title hopes further, but what chance do they have of winning the Premier League?

Liverpool earned a fantastic away victory on the south coast over the weekend as they defeated Bournemouth to move five points clear.

Jurgen Klopp's side were top at Christmas and now they're clear of Manchester City in second place, but Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand as it stands. Their chances of winning the league look to be high given the quality they've shown so far this season - they also have a high amount of players to come back into the fray from injury as well. But City remain the side to beat and the reigning champions are just starting to find their feet once again.

For Everton, they have struggled for form and reports of their off-pitch woes have not helped. Plus, their 10-point deduction has made the narrative of their season far worse as they would currently be sat in 12th place without it.

With another weekend of action finished, Opta have revealed the latest figures and percentage chances for the title race and the full predicted Premier League table, and here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at how the two Merseyside clubs are expected to finish this season.

1 . 1st - Liverpool Klopp's side have a 31.98% of winning the title despite being five points clear right now.

2 . 2nd - Manchester City Last year's winners are just starting to click into the gear are boosted by the return of Kevin De Bruyne, and they have a 63.03% chance of retaining their crown.

3 . 3rd - Arsenal Arteta's side bounced back into form against Crystal Palace and have a very slim 2.80% chance of winning the title but have a strong chance (79.66%) of qualifying for the UCL.