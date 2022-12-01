Liverpool news as Sven Mislintat is linked with the sporting director role.

Sven Mislintat has explained his decision to leave Stuttgart.

The 50-year-old departs as the Bundesliga outfit’s sporting director, which was terminated by mutual consent after three-and-a-half years in his role.

As a result, Mislintat has been linked with taking up a similar remit at Liverpool. Julian Ward will leave Anfield at the end of the season, having only succeeded Michael Edwards as sporting director since last summer.

Mislintat worked as chief scout at Borussia Dortmund while Jurgen Klopp was manager. And he says his decision to depart Stuttgart was that he ‘failed to find any common ground’ during negotiations over a new deal.

Via the club’s website, he said: “During our discussions, we failed to find common ground to continue my work at VfB. I regret that very much because VfB has become a real labour of love for me in recent years and I’d have liked to continue to play my part in the positive development of this great club.

I’ll never forget my time in Stuttgart – emotional highlights like our promotion or the last-minute victory on the final day of last season will stay with me forever. I thank everyone who accompanied and supported me on my journey, and wish the team and the great fans all the best.”

Stuttgart CEO Alex Wehrle said: “Sven has decided not to accept our contract offer, which we regret. Ending the negotiations now is a mutual decision made by everyone involved, but it doesn’t change our mutual appreciation for one another.