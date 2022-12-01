Sven Mislintat has been linked with becoming Liverpool’s next sporting director.

Julian Ward’s potential Liverpool successor has emerged, according to reports.

The Reds’ sporting director is set to leave his role at the end of the season, despite only taking over from the much-vaunted Michael Edwards last summer.

Advertisement

Now Liverpool must find a new candidate to oversee all footballing matters off the field. Whoever lands the role has big boots to fill. It has been suggested by Sky Sports Germany that Sven Mislintant could succeed Ward.

Mislintat, who recently left his role at Stuttgart, has an esteemed reputation. He's been given the nickname ‘Diamond Eye’ such is his ability to spot talent. And he already has a healthy relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

Mislintat served as chief scout at Borussia Dortmund while Klopp was manager. And it was recruitment which ensured Dortmund broke Bayern Munich’s stranglehold on the Bundesliga to claim back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 along with reaching the Champions League final the following year.

During their time together, they brought in players that included Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mats Hummels and Shinji Kagawa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To have yielded so much success means Klopp likely has the utmost trust and respect for Mislintat. Certainly, the 50-year-old, who spent 14 months as Arsenal’s head of recruitment, thinks that of the current Liverpool boss.

Speaking to the Kicker meets DAZN podcast (via GOAL), Mislintat named Koop has one of the most impressive characters he’s come across in football - along with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

He said: "Of the people I've worked with, it's Klopp. It was also special for me to move to Arsenal because of Arsene Wenger, with whom I was able to work for a year. For me, he was the benchmark for how to develop Dortmund. If you're honest, that's exactly what we're doing now in Stuttgart.

“We're making the most of our opportunities, bringing in young players with good recruiting, developing them and, in turn, the club.

Advertisement