Just as Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister returned to fitness, a new player in Dominik Szoboszlai suffered a setback during the 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Premier League title rivals Arsenal. The Reds will now be without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo, who have departed for duty with Egypt and Japan respectively at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup. Ahead of the third-round tie, here's a look at the current injury situation at Anfield and if any players could return to action at the Emirates Stadium.