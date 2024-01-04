Register
BREAKING
Liverpool pair Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszai. (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)Liverpool pair Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszai. (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool pair Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszai. (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Szoboszlai, Robertson, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and return games ahead of Arsenal - gallery

Liver

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 07:17 GMT

It's proving somewhat frustrating for Jurgen Klopp when it comes to his Liverpool injury list.

Just as Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister returned to fitness, a new player in Dominik Szoboszlai suffered a setback during the 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Premier League title rivals Arsenal. The Reds will now be without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo, who have departed for duty with Egypt and Japan respectively at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup. Ahead of the third-round tie, here's a look at the current injury situation at Anfield and if any players could return to action at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder suffered a problem moments before coming off against Newcastle. He will be assessed but given it's a hamstring, he may be sidelined for a period. Potential return game: Arsenal (A), Sun 7 Jan.

1. Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder suffered a problem moments before coming off against Newcastle. He will be assessed but given it's a hamstring, he may be sidelined for a period. Potential return game: Arsenal (A), Sun 7 Jan.

The left-back is still to return to team training - and is not expected to until later this month. Potential return: End of January

2. Andy Robertson - shoulder

The left-back is still to return to team training - and is not expected to until later this month. Potential return: End of January

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April Liverpool have very much been cautious. He is expected to return to team training this month. Potential return: Late January

3. Thiago Alcantara - hip

The Spaniard has been ruled out of action until the new year. Thiago hasn't played for Liverpool since April Liverpool have very much been cautious. He is expected to return to team training this month. Potential return: Late January

Growing pains means that the teenage midfielder is still unable to train properly. Potential return game: N/A

4. Stefan Bajcetic

Growing pains means that the teenage midfielder is still unable to train properly. Potential return game: N/A

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalJurgen KloppNewcastle United