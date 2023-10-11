Takeover at Liverpool's fierce rivals Man Utd drags on as Sheikh Jassim sends message

The Reds’ fierce rivals Manchester United are currently in a takeover process, with the Glazer family putting the club up for sale almost a year ago.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the frontrunners yet it appears a conclusion is no closer despite several rounds of bids.

Sheikh Jassim is wanting to complete a full takeover while rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be open to a minority stake, which would allow the Glazers to maintain some control

The Qatari bid for United reportedly comes in at a staggering £5bn as they seek a 100 per cent takeover of the club. Reports earlier this week revealed David Beckham was set to be offered an ambassadorial post at United if Sheikh Jassim completed a takeover.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed Sheikh Jassim’s camp have told the Glazers “you either give us everything, or we’re walking away” amid frustration around the length of the takeover saga.

Beckham himself appeared to back the bid from Qatar, as he told Sky Sports at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix: “We all have our own favourites of who we feel needs to run the club and look after the club and take the club back to where it belongs but in our eyes, in the fans’ eyes, we’re number one and we want to be back at the top. I believe I know the right people to do that.”

What was the latest investment news at Liverpool?

The manner in which Fenway Sports Group (FSG) conducted a deal to sell a minority stake in Liverpool has been saluted.

FSG had been looking to sell a stake in the Reds since last November. And while a host of parties were linked, it was announced that Dynasty Equity had completed strategic common equity minority investment at the end of last month. That’s despite Dynasty’s name previously being mentioned as a potential suitor.

Dynasty have injected between £80-160 million in Liverpool, with those funds to be used for debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses for the expansion of Anfield, the construction of the AXA Training Centre, repurchase of Melwood training ground and recent signings made.