The deadline for the third round of bids to purchase Manchester United is set for Friday 28 April.

The Red Devils were placed on the market by the Glazer family in November - only weeks after it emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had made a similar decision.

Certainly, it made for interesting times when England’s two most successful clubs became available. It is said that the Glazers made the call to seek ‘strategic alternatives’ against the backdrop of FSG’s stance coming into the public domain.

However, FSG are seeking a partial rather than a complete sale and principal owner John Henry revealed earlier this year that the Boston-based group have been in discussions with investors. Certainly, Henry - who was in the stands for Liverpool’s victory over West Ham on Wednesday night - and the rest of the FSG and Anfield hierarchy will be keeping close watch on the sale proceedings at United.

It was generally believed that the Glazer family were looking for a full sale of United and appointed investment bank The Raine Group to handle proceedings. So far, the process has been dragged out somewhat, with a reported £6 billion price tag slapped on the club.

There have so far been two stages of offers - which have come from the likes of Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe - through his company INEOS - in excess of £5 billion.

Ahead of Friday’s latest deadline, both are expected to lodge new offers. However, according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Ratcliffe is now willing to offer co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer ‘a route to stay’. Ratcliffe would allow the brothers to keep 20% of United as it’s thought that Sheikh Jassim is favourite if it come down to a stright shootout

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “A big twist in the #MUFC sale process. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to offer Joel and Avram Glazer a route to stay. Under such a structure, Ratcliffe would gain control and leave Joel and Avram with around 20%. Understand this is one option and will rest on the Glazers preference. Ratcliffe is ultimately being flexible, as sources always indicated he would be, to try and get control. There could also be a laddered element over time, too.

“Whereas Sheikh Jassim's bid is referred to as 'all or nothing', Ratcliffe is looking for control. If Joel and Avram genuinely want to stay this could be one way of getting it. Insiders believe Ratcliffe would not be favourite to win a straight head-to-head against Sheikh Jassim for the full 69%, with some referring to INEOS as a 'stalking horse' in that context. But a change in structure makes the two groups significantly different.

“Challenge for Ratcliffe under this option, if chosen, is fan backlash. Any group presenting Joel and Avram with an option to stay, even with control, will not prove popular.”

