Takumi Minamino has officially sealed a Liverpool exit to Monaco.

Takumi Minamino told of his delight after his move to Monaco from Liverpool was confirmed.

The Japan international has signed a four-year deal at the Ligue 1 side - for a fee that could reach up to £15.5 million.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If achieved, the Reds will more than double their money after buying the versatile forward for £7.25 million from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Minamino spent two-and-a-half years with the Reds. He scored 14 goals in 55 appearances, helping Jurgen Klopp's side win the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

But having been behind the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and now summer signing Darwin Nunez in the attacking pecking order, Minamino has opted to pastures new.

He had been linked with Premier League trio Leeds United, Wolves and Southampton - but is excited to get started at Monaco.

What’s been said

Minamino told the club website: “It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco.

“I am happy to be part of the club's project, which has just finished on the podium twice in a row and is one of the most recognized in an exciting championship.

“I look forward to discovering my new environment and doing everything possible to help the team.”

‘A player we have known for many years’

Minamino could return to Anfield in the 2022-23 season should Monaco draw Liverpool in the Champions League.

Paul Mitchell, sporting director of Monaco, said of Minamino’s arrival: “We are very pleased and excited to welcome Takumi to AS Monaco.

“He is a player we have known for many years and since his arrival in Europe, he has gained experience at the highest level, particularly in European competitions, and has won a number of titles.

“With his winning culture, his ability to play in various positions on the pitch and his status as a key player with his national team, we are convinced that Takumi will contribute to the development of our young team and help the group to achieve our goals.