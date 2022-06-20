Takumi Minamino looks set to leave Liverpool this summer with the likes of Leeds, Wolves, Southampton, Monaco and Lyon linked.

Takumi Minamino has spoken out about his lack of Liverpool opportunities amid links of a summer exit.

Minamino joined the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 but has been a peripheral figure.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

The Japan international made just nine starts in the 2021-22 season - with only one being in the Premier League - while he was loaned to Southampton during the previous campaign.

However, Minamino did make valuable contributions on the road to Liverpool achieving Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory. He finished as the club’s top scorer in both competitions.

But with the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and now new £85 million signing Darwin Nunez ahead in the pecking order, the forward is widely expected to leave Anfield.

The likes of Leeds United, Wolves and Monaco have been credited with an interest.

Speaking to Japanese media outlet Sanspo, Minamino admitted he was motivated by ‘regret and anger’ throughout the latest season.

What’s been said

He said: “Many of the games I played weren’t of interest to anyone.

“Even if I left the results, there wasn’t much response. I was trying to inspire myself to prove my worth. I was doing personal training other than team training.

“I was thinking that I would leave something behind when I went to the match mentally.

“I felt motivated by regret and anger every day. I’ve never had this much time as a player. It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings.

“But it was a season that seemed to have grown. It was disappointing but fulfilling. At the same time, it makes sense to play an important game and leave a result, so it is said that I got out and got a result, but I do not think it was a big deal.

“I want to do my best to be a player who can produce results in important games.”

On his future, Minamino said: “I haven't decided anything yet, but I want to play in the match and meet in the best condition.

“And I have to improve my level in Brazil. I felt it in the war. I wish I could make various decisions based on those.”

Will Takumi Minamino leave Liverpool?

It’s looking highly likely, with Liverpool asking slapping a £17 million price tag on Minamino.

Leeds were linked with the attacker in January and it’s not a big surprise they have been again.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch worked with Minamino at Salzburg and may want to reunite at Elland Road.

And although he’s found things tough at Liverpool, Minamino could prove a compotent Premier League performer elsewhere amid Wolves and Southampton links.