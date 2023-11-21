The fantasy XI features the best player ratings from a single season over the past 10 years.

A brilliant Premier League 'Team of the Decade' has been released featuring four Liverpool players.

The fantasy XI from football statistic website WhoScored has brought together all the best individual campaigns in each position from across the past 10 years to form a super team.

Displayed in a 4-4-2 formation, it features players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Swansea.

The ratings come from the average rating per game during a specific season - but it doesn't include any players from the 2018/19, 2020/21 or 2022/23 seasons.

Take a look at the team from WhoScored to see which players made the cut, and which Liverpool stars earned their place.

1 . GK - Lukasz Fabianski (2014/15) The Swansea City goalkeeper was in brilliant form this season; he managed an average score of 7.09 per game, five Player of the Match awards, 13 clean sheets and a 72.9% save success rate.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (2021/22) Winning two trophies that season and falling just shy of a famous quadruple, he managed: a 7.52 rating, five Player of the Match awards, 90 key passes and 12 assists.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk (2015/16) Van Dijk was in brilliant form before he signed for Liverpool managing an average rating of 7.56 per game, 7 Player of the Match awards, 10 clean sheets and 155 tackles and interceptions.