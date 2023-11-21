'Team of the Decade' features three Liverpool superstars in brilliant combined XI - gallery
The fantasy XI features the best player ratings from a single season over the past 10 years.
A brilliant Premier League 'Team of the Decade' has been released featuring four Liverpool players.
The fantasy XI from football statistic website WhoScored has brought together all the best individual campaigns in each position from across the past 10 years to form a super team.
Displayed in a 4-4-2 formation, it features players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Swansea.
The ratings come from the average rating per game during a specific season - but it doesn't include any players from the 2018/19, 2020/21 or 2022/23 seasons.
Take a look at the team from WhoScored to see which players made the cut, and which Liverpool stars earned their place.