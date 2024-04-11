Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 quarter-final first leg training and press conference at on April 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes that Cody Gakpo is getting back in the right direction for Liverpool.

The striker made a fine start to his Reds career after arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023. He helped secure what had appeared to be an unlikely fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals in 14 games.

However, Gakpo’s first full campaign at Anfield hasn’t quite hit the same heights. While the Dutchman has bagged 14 goals in all competition, only six have arrived in the top-flight title charge. Gakpo has found a starting spot difficult to come by, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota preferred in the striking role while Luis Diaz has been first choice on the left flank.

Towards the start of the season, the 24-year-old operated as a midfielder - which Klopp believes lost him confidence. But having been restored to more of an attacking role, the Liverpool manager believes Gakpo’s confidence is being restored.