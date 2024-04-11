'That didn't work out' - Jurgen Klopp admits he made a mistake at Liverpool this season
Jurgen Klopp believes that Cody Gakpo is getting back in the right direction for Liverpool.
The striker made a fine start to his Reds career after arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023. He helped secure what had appeared to be an unlikely fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals in 14 games.
However, Gakpo’s first full campaign at Anfield hasn’t quite hit the same heights. While the Dutchman has bagged 14 goals in all competition, only six have arrived in the top-flight title charge. Gakpo has found a starting spot difficult to come by, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota preferred in the striking role while Luis Diaz has been first choice on the left flank.
Towards the start of the season, the 24-year-old operated as a midfielder - which Klopp believes lost him confidence. But having been restored to more of an attacking role, the Liverpool manager believes Gakpo’s confidence is being restored.
Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta at Anfield, Klopp said: “Cody, I said it before, is for us a super-important player. [He] came on against Sheffield [United], played incredible against Man United, really good. I caused a little bit a problem in a phase where we didn’t have midfielders, so I put him in midfield. That didn’t work out well – I thought it was alright but he couldn’t gain the confidence each player needs. Since he’s back up front, [he] can play in between the lines, can be himself, it’s all getting in the right direction again.”