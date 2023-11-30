Liverpool can book their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League against LASK.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Kopites to make Anfield a 'horrible' place as Liverpool aim to move into the Europa League knockout stage.

The Reds host LASK Linz tonight and can seal their spot in the next round of the competition. After a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Liverpool have had to settle for a spot in Europe's second-tier competition. Certainly, the Europa League has significantly less prestige than the Champions League - which the Reds have won for a sixth time in 2019 and have also reached two finals under Klopp.

Kopites have been used to hosting the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Anfield in recent years. Instead, Belgian side Union SG and French club Toulouse have so far visited L4 before the meeting against LASK - third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

However, Klopp has warned against complacency ahead of the clash. And he's hoping that supporters in attendance can create a similar atmosphere to Champions League occasions.

The Liverpool manager said: "People who are here, we have to make a European night, a proper European night at Anfield really going for it.

"I will line up a team with fresh legs who will go for it and really fight for a result. If Anfield wants to do that, that would be massively helpful. The only problem in this competition could be from time to time - if we have a Champions League match, I don't have to talk about it, it's just clear, bam, we go for it.

"We, as a team, arrived in this competition. When we qualified for the Europa League, I was really happy and that's what I want us to do. Don't go in a game and if we play a bad pass, the atmosphere is not there. We need to make a special night, a difficult game. The opponent has a chance to qualify and that would be massive for Linz.