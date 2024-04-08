Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will not be going into their final seven games focusing on goal difference after their setback in the Premier League title race.

The Reds’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United means that they’re no longer in the driving seat to be crowned champions this season. Liverpool had a total of 28 shots but required two set-pieces goals to score. Luis Diaz broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute while Mo Salah equalised with seven minutes remaining after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Klopp’s men moved level on 71 points with Arsenal. However, the Gunners have a better difference of +9, which is a significant advantage at this stage. The Liverpool manager is wary that the media and supporters will want his side to be going for the jugular in their remaining fixtures. However, Klopp admits that it would be folly to do so and picking up victories is the key message to his players.

Speaking at his post-United press conference, he said: “That matters after 38 matchdays a lot. There is a big difference after 38 matchdays. Look, you will – and people, our supporters as well – tell us [Arsenal] have the better goal difference and now we have to go for that. That would be the dumbest thing we can do. It doesn’t happen on purpose. You don’t win a game and want to score eight goals and it happens. We are who we are, we are how we are and that is why we are in the race and I am absolutely fine with that. I knew it would be super-tricky until the end. That’s all. Again, until yesterday, we were top of the table and now it is Arsenal.