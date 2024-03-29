Xabi Alonso. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Xabi Alonso turning down the chance to become Liverpool's next manager.

Alonso, a former Reds midfielder who won the Champions League with the club in 2005, was classed as the front runner to succeed Klopp at the end of the season. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and guided the club from the bottom of the Bundesliga to being on the verge of claiming the title.

Bayern Munich, who are a distant second behind Leverkusen, were also hoping to persuade Alonso to become their next manager. But he's decided to stay at Die Werkself for an additional campaign as they'll be back in the Champions League and be gunning to defend the Bundesliga. He said: "I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club.

“After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me”.

Klopp, speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brighton on Sunday, was asked about Alonso's decision. The Liverpool manager said: "One part I can speak about is a young manager being at a club doing really well. I did pretty much the same and never regretted it. That's pretty much everything I can say about it. Xabi is doing an incredible job there, Leverkusen are a good team and probably will keep their team together - not all years are like that.