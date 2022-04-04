‘That’s it’ - Jurgen Klopp provides Mo Salah Liverpool contract update

Jurgen Klopp insists he’s happy with how Liverpool contract talks with Mo Salah are progressing.
The winger, who has scored 28 goals this season, has been at an impasse with the Reds over extending his deal.
Salah’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023 and has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus in recent weeks.
The Daily Mirror suggests that Salah is now coming close to comitting his future, however.
Klopp did not confirm that was the case but remains relaxed about the situation.
The Liverpool boss said: “I’m happy with it. There’s nothing new to say, that’s good.
“The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”