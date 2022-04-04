‘That’s it’ - Jurgen Klopp provides Mo Salah Liverpool contract update

The winger is out of contract in 2023 and been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus in recent weeks.

By Will Rooney
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:09 pm

Jurgen Klopp insists he’s happy with how Liverpool contract talks with Mo Salah are progressing.

The winger, who has scored 28 goals this season, has been at an impasse with the Reds over extending his deal.

The Daily Mirror suggests that Salah is now coming close to comitting his future, however.

Klopp did not confirm that was the case but remains relaxed about the situation.

The Liverpool boss said: “I’m happy with it. There’s nothing new to say, that’s good.

“The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”

