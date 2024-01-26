Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he told owners Fenway Sports Group he'd be leaving Liverpool in November.

The Reds manager has made the shock announcement he's departing the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. Arriving in October 2015, Klopp has transformed Liverpool back to the European elite. He's guided the club to six major trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and maiden Premier League title a year later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Klopp believes it's the right time to depart Merseyside at the end of the campaign. Speaking to Liverpool's club website, the German said: “I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.

“It didn’t start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.’ That didn’t happen here, obviously.