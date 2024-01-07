Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he'll name a strong Liverpool team against Arsenal in the FA Cup - as he doesn't have the options to rotate.

The Reds put their Premier League title charge when they travel to the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the historic competition. Yet Jurgen Klopp's outfit, who are top of the table by three points, face a fierce rival in their bid to be crowned champions in the Gunners.

The chief aim for Liverpool this season is to return to the Champions League after a disappointing fifth-place finish last term. However, they're bang in the mix for the silverware, while they have a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham in just three days.

But the Reds must get through a period without 18-goal talisman Mo Salah and Wataru Endo - who are representing Egypt and Japan at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively - while Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on the treatment table.

With Liverpool having six days to prepare for the Arsenal clash, having comprehensively beat Newcastle United 4-2 on New Year's Day, Klopp reckons there will be no need to fresh up his line-up.

The Anfield boss told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "I don’t know exactly but I think we rotated a lot in the first part of the season. I don’t think we were particularly brave or whatever, we just did it because we thought the boys can do it. It was not one game where we thought, ‘Ah, forget it, who cares how we play there?’ That never happens. I think that’s the main reason why the impact from the bench is like it was so far, because it’s massive for the boys who come on what they contribute and it’s really important. That’s only because they all have rhythm. If you bring a boy who didn’t play for five or six weeks, it’s very rare he can play to his best. That’s why so far I think we did that quite well.

