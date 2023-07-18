The 10 academy players included in Liverpool’s pre-season tour squad - gallery

Liverpool’s pre-season began their AXA Training Centre on July 8, but the first team squad are currently in Germany for two friendly games - and the training group features a strong youth contingent.

Their academy has produced quality players over the years, but not many have made the step up into the first-team; the level of the squad in recent years has simply been too unattainable for the academy stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best, most recent example of this happening. He was given an opportunity to impress by Jurgen Klopp in the 2017/18 season following an injury to Nathaniel Clyne, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, there’s potential across the squad given that they allowed five players to leave this summer. As is always the case, Klopp has opted to bring a large group of academy on tour with the first-team.

No less than 10 academy players are currently in Germany with the oldest player being born in 2003. Minutes will be granted across their friendly games, but it remains to be seen how much action they will all see.

If any are to break into the first-team squad, it’s only likely that one or two will be able to do so. But the route and opportunity is there if they can make a strong enough impression.

1 . Ben Doak The 17-year-old Scottish forward has made five appearances for the first team and is a talented, sharp forward who shone in the UEFA Youth League last year with four goals and four assists in eight appearances.

2 . Bobby Clark Clark is a central midfielder and has featured for the first team twice. The 18-year-old featured heavily for the U21 side last year.

3 . Jarell Quansah The towering centre-back is the oldest academy with the first-team squad and enjoyed a short loan spell at Bristol Rovers last season.

4 . Calum Scanlon A left-back, Scanlon is yet to make a first-team appearance but the 18-year-old has played 18 games for the U18 side.