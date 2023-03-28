The 11 Liverpool signings who bombed over the past 25 years - gallery

Signings over the last decade and more that didn’t live up to the billing after joining the club.

Liverpool’s recent transfer history has been almost impeccable; the work of Michael Edwards and the rest of the club since 2016 has seem them unearth talents that other clubs could only dream of.

This process has seem them sign players who were somewhat unknown at the time but who all possessed high potential and a strong work ethic that has seen them grow into the top players we see today.

However, as Liverpool fans know all too well, signings sometimes don’t work out.

It doesn’t mean they are necessarily poor players, as many have gone onto find success elsewhere but they certainly struggled or even failed on Merseyside.

Whether that’s down to poor individual performances, or a lack of mentality, struggling to adapt to a new league or arriving into a struggling team - there’s a whole host of reasons why signings don’t work out.

For every Andy Roberston (signed for just £7m) there’s one or two who just don’t work out. As is the case with a lot of clubs, there are plenty of transfer failures and Liverpool are no different, so here’s 11 examples of signings that bombed at the club.

1 . Christian Benteke His spells at Genk and Aston Villa saw him earn a reputation as a strong and powerful goal-scorer, but his £32m move was a real poor move for all parties as he struggled at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp showed him the door after he failed to adapt to his style and Liverpool somehow managed to recoup £27m from his sale to Crystal Palace, but his signing was a huge disappointment overall.

2 . Fernando Morientes He was cup-tied for Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League win and the Spaniard arrived at Liverpool with a big reputation after leaving Real Madrid. Despite 72 goals for Los Blancos in 183 games, his career never took off in England and he departed after a year.

3 . Christian Poulsen Signed from Juventus, he was seen as the successor to Javier Mascherano. Roy Hodgson’s choice clearly did not work out He made just 21 appearances and was sold after a sole season.

4 . Sean Dundee One who may be lesser known, Dundee was known for goal-scoring stints in Germany and there was also an infamous claim that he was ‘faster than Michael Owen’ which never came to fruition. His £2m move was a total flop as he left after just 3 substitute appearances. Wow.