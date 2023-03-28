The 11 Liverpool signings who bombed over the past 25 years - gallery
Signings over the last decade and more that didn’t live up to the billing after joining the club.
Liverpool’s recent transfer history has been almost impeccable; the work of Michael Edwards and the rest of the club since 2016 has seem them unearth talents that other clubs could only dream of.
This process has seem them sign players who were somewhat unknown at the time but who all possessed high potential and a strong work ethic that has seen them grow into the top players we see today.
However, as Liverpool fans know all too well, signings sometimes don’t work out.
It doesn’t mean they are necessarily poor players, as many have gone onto find success elsewhere but they certainly struggled or even failed on Merseyside.
Whether that’s down to poor individual performances, or a lack of mentality, struggling to adapt to a new league or arriving into a struggling team - there’s a whole host of reasons why signings don’t work out.
For every Andy Roberston (signed for just £7m) there’s one or two who just don’t work out. As is the case with a lot of clubs, there are plenty of transfer failures and Liverpool are no different, so here’s 11 examples of signings that bombed at the club.