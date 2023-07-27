Register
The 22 players contracted to Liverpool ahead of the 2023/24 season and when their deals expire — gallery

How Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad currently looks heading into the 2023/24 season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Jordan Henderson has bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool Football Club after a long and successful 12 years. The skipper’s exit marks the end of an era at Anfield, having guided his team to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Henderson has completed his highly speculated move to Al-Ettifaq, where he will be reunited with Steven Gerrard, who was named the new manager of the outfit earlier this month. Sure to follow him out the door and over to Saudi Arabia is Fabinho, whose move to Al-Ittihad is now imminent with the player not included in Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season trip to Singapore.

But Liverpool cannot dwell on those who are departing this summer. Jurgen Klopp has brought in two exciting new signings to add to his already impressive squad, and there are more deals to be expected before the window closes too. So let’s take a look at every senior player currently expected to head into the 2023/24 season with the Reds, and how long is left on their current contracts.

Contracted until 2027

1. Alisson

Contracted until 2027

Contracted until 2026

2. Caoimhín Kelleher

Contracted until 2026

Contracted until 2024

3. Adrián

Contracted until 2024

Contracted until 2026

4. Ibrahima Konaté

Contracted until 2026

Related topics:Jordan HendersonJurgen KloppPremier League