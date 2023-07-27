Jordan Henderson has bid an emotional farewell to Liverpool Football Club after a long and successful 12 years. The skipper’s exit marks the end of an era at Anfield, having guided his team to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Henderson has completed his highly speculated move to Al-Ettifaq, where he will be reunited with Steven Gerrard, who was named the new manager of the outfit earlier this month. Sure to follow him out the door and over to Saudi Arabia is Fabinho, whose move to Al-Ittihad is now imminent with the player not included in Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season trip to Singapore.

But Liverpool cannot dwell on those who are departing this summer. Jurgen Klopp has brought in two exciting new signings to add to his already impressive squad, and there are more deals to be expected before the window closes too. So let’s take a look at every senior player currently expected to head into the 2023/24 season with the Reds, and how long is left on their current contracts.

1 . Alisson Contracted until 2027

2 . Caoimhín Kelleher Contracted until 2026

3 . Adrián Contracted until 2024

4 . Ibrahima Konaté Contracted until 2026