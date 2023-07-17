Jurgen Klopp’s squad has seen plenty of changes so far this summer.

With Liverpool enduring a difficult season last term, change is ongoing within the Reds squad - and player contracts have been a topic of discussion during the off-season.

Jurgen Klopp boasts a strong squad of hugely-talented players but it is certainly one with a different feel to what we’ve come to know over previous years given the business done so far.

RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister have been strong additions no doubt, but reports last week are stating that the experienced midfield duo of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are nearing extraordinary exits plunges their side into uncharted waters.

Previously this summer, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner all left as free agents, with the quartet being allowed to run down their deals.

There’s also five players out of contract next summer, which could force Liverpool’s hand this window if they want to receive a fee for any the stars with 12 months remaining on their deals. If not, they’ll be allowed to leave as free agents next year - which is something the club could consider again unless contract extensions are offered.

With the club’s future in mind, this summer could prove to be vital in their short to long-term rebuild and LiverpoolWorld has collated all the of the squad’s contract-expiry dates to show the status of every player in Klopp’s side.

1 . Thiago Alcantara Contract expiry: 2024

2 . Nathaniel Phillips Contract expiry: 2024

3 . Sepp van den Berg Contract expiry: 2024

4 . Joel Matip Contract expiry: 2024