A look at the Premier League players with the highest value to see where Liverpool stars rank.

Liverpool have amassed some of the most expensive talent in the Premier League since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival.

The Reds have returned to the cream of the crop in recent seasons, even if this campaign has been particularly disappointing for Klopp’s men. While there is some rebuilding required at Anfield, Liverpool still have some of the most expensive talent in the Premier League, including Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the highest value talent in the Premier League to see where Liverpool’s best players rank.

Take a look below as we count down from the 31st most valuable with the help of Tranfermarkt...

1 . Son Heung-Min Value - £52.7m

2 . Cristian Romero Value - £52.7m

3 . Raheem Sterling Value - £52.7m

4 . Mykhaylo Mudryk Value - £52.7m