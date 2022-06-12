Six Liverpool players were named in the PFA Team of the Year while Mo Salah was crowned PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Liverpool dominated the 2022 PFA Awards.

Although the Reds finished second in the Premier League - just one point behind Manchester City - the respect they command from the 19 other top-flight clubs is clear.

Some six players were named in the PFA Team of the Year by their peers.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah made the 11-man side.

Indeed, Salah commanded the most esteem as he was voted PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

But according to the boffins at Wyscout - which is the world's leading provider of performance data - the XI should have been different.

Based on the stats, here’s who they think should have made the team.

1. GK - Alisson Becker - Liverpool Was named in the PFA Team of the Year after sharing the Golden Glove with 20 clean sheets. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. RB - Matty Cash - Aston Villa Registered four goals and three assists. Alexander-Arnold made the PFA team. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

3. CB - Joel Matip - Liverpool Virgil van Dijk was unsurprisingly named in the PFA team. However, the stats suggest Matip was the better performer. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

4. CB - Aymeric Laporte - Man City The Spaniard showed his discontent on social media after being left out of the PFA side. He may have had a point. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)