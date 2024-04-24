Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman and Dutch assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff (R) attend a training session of Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in Zeist on September 5, 2023, ahead of the European Championship qualifying football match against Greece. (Photo by Olaf KRAAK / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot would be ‘prepared’ to bring his current Feyenoord assistant manager with him if he succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Slot has become the new frontrunner to become the latest incumbent in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season when Klopp departs. Xabi Alonso has opted to remain ay Bayer Leverkusen while it appears that interest has cooled in Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

Slot has forged himself a strong reputation since being appointed Feyenoord chief in 2021. In his first season, he guided the club to the inaugural Europa Conference League final only to be beaten by Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma before winning the Dutch title the following campaign. This term, Feyenoord are second in the table but won the KNVB Cup last weekend.

Along with Klopp, assistant managers Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are leaving along with elite development coach Vitor Matos. Whoever follows in Klopp’s footsteps will therefore have to assemble a new backroom team. And according to the Daily Mail, Slot is willing for his current right-hand man Sipke Hulshoff to join him.

Slot and Hulshoff first came across each other at SC Cambuur in 2015. The following year, the pair were given temporary charge and guided the club to third place in the Dutch second tier but missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

Hulshoff then served as assistant boss at Voldendam before reuniting with Slot at Feyenoord when landing the top job. Since the start of 2023, Hulshoff has also served at right-hand man to Ronald Koeman for the Holland national team - meaning he has already worked with Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

