Manchester City could be without two key defenders as they prepare to face Liverpool after the international break.

The fixture will be a Premier League top-of-the-table encounter when the Reds make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 25 November (12.30 GMT). Liverpool moved up to second after a 3-0 victory over Brentford yesterday, with Mo Salah firing a double and Diogo Jota also on target.

The Reds are now just one point behind City after they shared a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

John Stones was absent for Pep Guardiola's men and the City boss admitted before the Chelsea game that he was unsure if the centre-half will be back to face Liverpool. Guardiola said: “He is injured. He is not ready for tomorrow and we will see after international break. I don’t know (whether he will be ready) for Liverpool.

“The doctor says it's not as bad (as first thought), but still I don’t know. When he is going to be fit again, he will be back.”

And for the Chelsea encounter, City were without another central defender in Nathan Ake. The 28-year-old's injury has resulted in him pulling out of the Holland squad, although the extent of his issue has not been given.

A statement from the Dutch FA said: "National coach Ronald Koeman cannot call on Nathan Aké in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar. The Manchester City defender has withdrawn injured. He also had to miss his club's league match against Chelsea tonight. Koeman does not call for a replacement, so the selection now consists of 24 players."

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne has not played for City since August because of a hamstring problem. On the Belgian's recovery, Guardiola said last week: "I spoke with him and he said he feels really good.