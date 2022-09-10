The earliest possible date Liverpool vs Wolves could take place after postponement

When will Liverpool vs Wolves take place? The possible dates the clash could take place.

Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Wolves tomorrow has been postponed.

All games in England have been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral surrounded by her family on Thursday.

The decision means that Liverpool will have to reschedule their clash with Wolves at Anfield later in the season.

Finding a gap in the Reds' already busy calendar may be difficult.

Certainly, there aren't any available dates before the hiatus of the campaign for the World Cup.

Final Premier League matches take place on Saturday 12 November and Sunday 13 November before the tournament starts in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Until then, Jurgen Klopp's side are already playing twice a week in the Premier League and Champions League - as well as the third round of the Carabao Cup against League One outfit Derby County (Tuesday 8 November).

Meanwhile, there is an international break taking place later this month.

After the World Cup, the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday 20 December.

Then the busy festive period ensues before the FA Cup third round begins on Saturday 7 January 2023, with the fourth round going ahead on Saturday 28 January.

The first possible date that seems realistic for Liverpool would be on either Tuesday 17 January or Wednesday 18 January.

The following Tuesday 24 January/ Wednesday 25 January is also free as things stand.

However, that is when the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final is scheduled for, with return matches taking place the following week. If either side gets that far, with Liverpool the current holders, those dates will be busy.