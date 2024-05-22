The Euro 2024 squad decision that shocked Jamie Carragher as Liverpool star omitted

Gareth Southgate has picked his preliminary squad for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

England Euro 2024: The Liverpool star has been in great form this season but has missed out on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Gareth Southgate’s 33-man preliminary squad featured Liverpool’s Curtis Jones but Harvey Elliott was nowhere to be seen.

Midfield is one of the most interesting talking points when it comes to England’s squad. Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton are two figures who have been included after their end of season form and there are some question marks as to who is available for depth outside of Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Jones’ inclusion came as a surprise to some, with Gabby Agbonlahor citing that he ‘doesn’t deserve to be called up’ and it leaves us pondering why Elliott, who has had a far better season, was not offered the same treatment. After all Jones started just 14 times in the league.

When the squad rumours were being released while The Overlap were filming their latest episode of ‘Stick to Football’ Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were all asking someone off screen who had made the squad. And the former Liverpool defender called out ‘what about Harvey Elliott?’ and he was shocked to hear of no confirmation.

One of his brilliant achievements this season was being the only player to be in every single matchday squad in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as he managed 53 appearances in all competitions. He was always a great option off the bench and has proven over time that he is ready to come to the fore of this Liverpool team.

11 assists and four goals was also a clear example of his progression and his recent strike against Tottenham was Phil Foden-esque. As Klopp said in a recent video from Liverpool, “If I regret something a little bit. It is that Harvey Elliott did not play more” but his management of the youngster in the face of big money midfield signings and other midfield figures has clearly been brilliant.

Elliott has also completely dominated at U21 level for England, managing 11 goal contributions in his last six games and is on the cusp of a senior call-up. Jones is in the same position but has been chosen ahead of him.

The only reason that makes sense is that Elliott plays very similarly to the likes of Cole Palmer and Foden and is someone who has more of a desire to attack, regardless of his brilliant defensive numbers and work rate. Players like Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo offer more security behind the creative attacking frontline and it makes sense to prioritise those types of personnel.