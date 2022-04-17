Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 to move into the FA Cup final.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It felt like the moment Liverpool’s place in the FA Cup final was confirmed.

Even though just 16 minutes were on the clock, you could almost book the Reds’ return to Wembley next month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Manchester City uncharacteristically struggled for ideas and dandered on the ball, Nathan Ake was forced to complete a U-turn and go back to his goalkeeper.

The reaction from the Kopites in the stands was a rousing one.

The Reds were already a goal to the good thanks to Ibou Konate’s towering header.

From kick-off, Liverpool had squeezed City relentlessly. Supporters knew the impetus needed to continue to swell.

And when Ake was forced to go back on himself, rather than playing a forward pass quintessential with this Pep Guardiola team, Jurgen Klopp’s men could sense they had their modern-day rivals on the ropes.

They could feel City were there for the taking.

After a pair of 2-2 draws in the Premier League this season, coupled with a point separating the two sides in the table, another razor-tight battle was expected in the FA Cup semi-final.

When this result is surveyed by future generations marvelling such an intense rivalry, it will look the case.

However, 3-2 was well less than the Reds deserved.

The scoreline should have been more emphatic. No-one in the City camp could have any complaints as their bid for a treble came to a close fairly meekly.

In contrast, everyone associated with Liverpool can continue to dream about achieving an unprecedented quadruple. A second domestic final has been reached after the Carabao Cup triumph.

Not many before kick-off would have predicted the Reds would be three goals to the good at half-time.

Yet their intensity and desire was unplayable. It was underlined just a minute after that Ake pass.

The confidence from the stands after that uncharacteristic moment made exuded onto the pitch.

Liverpool got a potent whiff of blood and pounced.

It was only a week ago when Man City goalkeeper Ederson did the most Ederson thing possible at the Etihad Stadium.

On his own goalline, the Brazilian evaded the pressure of Diogo Jota with the most nonchalant of passes.

His deputy Zack Steffen, who Guardiola retained as his stopper in the FA Cup, could not repeat such a remarkable piece of skill.

In a similar position, Sadio Mane knew Steffen would be nowhere near as adept as Ederson with the ball at his feet.

The Senegalese must have heard Klopp’s dog whistle ringing in his ear to go and put Steffen under pressure.

Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool against Man City. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Image

He attacked Ederson with vigour - and got his reward.

Mane’s sliding challenge was to perfection. He shut down Steffen with purpose - and yielded Liverpool’s second goal. It would prove decisive in the end.

Mane, who was immense all game and rightly awarded man of the match, would go on to bag his second of the game on the stroke of half-time with a sweet volley.

At a crucial juncture of the campaign when Mo Salah’s struggling for goals, Mane’s scoring boots are tightly gripped around his feet.

The Senegalese has now netted four goals in his past three starts.

City might have rallied somewhat in the second period and Alisson Becker made a couple of decent saves in the Liverpool goal.

But Jack Grealish and Bernado Silva’s goals ultimately proved consolations.

It’s not like the Reds didn’t have chances after the interval, either. They should have notched a couple in the second period themselves.

Indeed, Ake’s backwards pass was a palpable signal that Liverpool would go on to win the tie and set up a final against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

And they'll be hoping that this win against City can be the momentum shifter in the Premier League title race.

The table may remain the same as it has done since last Sunday.