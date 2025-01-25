Wataru Endo of Liverpool jumps for the ball with Julio Enciso of Ipswich Town during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield on January 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Wataru Endo was on the receiving end of a nasty collision during Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has allayed fears over Wataru Endo picking up a potential injury in Liverpool’s victory over Ipswich Town.

The Reds earned a 4-1 triumph at Anfield to stay top of the Premier League table. Cody Gakpo bagged a double, while Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai were also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endo came off the bench after Liverpool had moved four goals to the good courtesy of Gakpo’s header. But the Japan international was on the end of two nasty challenges, the second of which earned Ipswich’s Julio Enciso a yellow card - but it could well have been a red card.

However, Slot had no complaints and insisted Endo was OK after the game. Asked if he was concerned when he saw the incident, the Reds head coach replied: “Yeah. When the foul was made, I was like: ‘Oh that doesn't look good' and the reaction from the players that were around him showed me and I was like ‘Oh let’s wait and see’.

“But after the game... immediately during the game, he shakes his head one or two times and just goes again. His mentality is unbelievable and he was fine. It was only a yellow so I assume that the fear I had was not realistic because it was only a yellow.”

Asked if referee Michael Salisbury did not give a red card because Liverpool were already four goals to the good, Slot responded: “In general, I don’t think referees act like that because they hear it from people above them. You have to do what is necessary. I assume it was a yellow, I haven’t watched it back but I assume.”