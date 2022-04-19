Liverpool can move top of the table with a victory over Man Utd.

Liverpool's attention turns back to their Premier League title pursuit this evening when they take on Manchester United at Anfield (20.00).

The Reds gave their hopes of achieving an unprecedented quadruple a huge fillip last week.

Jurgen Klopp's side marched into the next stage of not one, but two competitions.

They moved past Benfica in the Champions League with a 6-4 victory on aggregate.

To continue their scintillating season, Liverpool sunk Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final with a 3-2 win, which booked their return to Wembley against Chelsea next month.

Indeed, it's proving to be a season like no other for Kopites.

Now Liverpool can go top of the Premier League - for a short while nonetheless - with victory over Man Utd.

The rivalry between the old foes has waned somewhat in recent season.

The Reds have their eyes fixed on four pieces of silverware, while United are nowhere near the force of old.

The Old Trafford outfit again will finish the season without winning a trophy.

What’s more, they face a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League - but did beat Norwich City 3-2 at the weekend.

Liverpool have a fully-fit squad yet again against United.

However, Ralf Rangnick's side will be without at least five players.

Last week, interim manager Rangnick admitted that Luke Shaw is unlikely to play again this season due to a leg injury.

Man Utd defender Luke Shaw down injured. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Alex Telles is expected to deputise for Shaw at left-back.

United will also be without Raphael Varane in defence. He's yet to return to full training.

Meanwhile, midfielder Fred suffered a muscle injury on Merseyside during the Red Devils' 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park earlier this month.

The Brazilian is still out along with fellow centre-midfielder Scott McTominay.

In attack, Edinson Cavani remains on the treatment table.

Rangnick has admitted that his side have the same squad as their clash with Norwich last time out.

He told reporters: “Rapha [Varane] didn't train with the team. He was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches.

“But with regard to injured players, we have the same situation that we had in the last two games."

Bruno Fernandes is set to feature despite being involved in a car crash yesterday morning.