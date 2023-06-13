The former Everton star who could help Liverpool secure Khephren Thuram transfer

All eyes are on who Liverpool will sign next after Alexis Mac Allister’s arrival.

While there’s still much excitement among Kopites about seeing the World Cup-winning midfielder in action for Jurgen Klopp’s side, attention has very much turned to who’ll become the latest recruit in the Reds’ summer rebuild.

Given the underwhelming 2022-23 season that Liverpool endured, supporters are all too wary that bringing in just Mac Allister won’t be enough. So is Klopp. He knows that added quality is needed in the middle of the park.

It seems like every midfielder aged between 20-26 playing in one of Europe’s top five divisions has been linked at some point or another. A plethora of names have been mentioned. One of the more players who the Reds have more concrete interest in is Khephren Thuram, with reports suggesting that talks are currently being held over a potential £35 million switch.

The son of former France international Lilian Thuram, the 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Nice. Last season, Thuram registered two goals and eight assists in 48 appearances and was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. What’s more, his impressive performances saw him break into France’s senior set-up.

Thuram, to date, has spent his entire career across the English Channel - first at Monaco before joining Nice in 2018. Certainly, Klopp may be hoping that he can coax Thuram to Anfield. Being part of a side that’s being constructed to engineer the downfall of newly-crowned Treble Kings Manchester City is likely to be a significant part of the Liverpool manager’s sales pitch.

And if that isn’t enough and Thuram is still sitting on the fence about whether he should make the switch to the Reds then he has three team-mates who are Premier League veterans and help cajole him to make the move.

Kasper Schmeichel knows what the feeling is like to win the English title. The goalkeeper was part of the Leicester City side that caused one of the greatest shocks in footballing history when they were crowned Premier League champions in 2016 - as well as the FA Cup two years ago.

Aaron Ramsey may never have hoisted the Premier League title aloft but did represent one of the top flight’s most prestigious clubs, Arsenal, for 11 years. The Wales international knows about how competitive it is to play in England week in, week out - and to be successful as a midfielder. Ramsey helped Arsenal claim three FA Cups during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Ramsey’s career has nosedived since he opted to leave the Gunners and join Juventus on a free transfer in 2019. Perhaps any regret of leaving the Premier League he may have is something that Thuram could heed.

The last who Thuram could turn to for some advice is someone who knows exactly what it’s like to play football in front of a fervent Merseyside crowd.

Ross Barkley may have come through the ranks of Liverpool‘s bitter rivals Everton. However, having grown up in the Wavertree area of the city and played in several Merseyside derbies, he’s well-placed to pass on any advice when it comes to what Thuram could expect at Anfield.

However, perhaps more importantly, Barkley can impart his knowledge on what it’s like to live in Liverpool in terms of lifestyle, restaurants, things to do and all the rest should Thuram needs any further guidance. Barkley’s trajectory, much like Ramsey’s, has been on a downward trajectory after he left Everton to join Chelsea in January 2018. He’s now been released after just a year at Nice.