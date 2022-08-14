The four Crystal Palace players to miss Liverpool clash - but key man could return

Team news ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Liverpool aim to pick up a first win of the Premier League season when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds raised the curtain to the new campaign with a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend.

But Jurgen Klopp will be determined to ensure his side swiftly light the touchpaper to their campaign and not lose any further early ground on Manchester City in the title race.

However, Liverpool have well-documented injury problems heading into the encounter.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Coaimhin Kelleher are definitely ruled out of the game.

The Reds are also sweating on Joel Matip, who missed training on Friday with a groin issue.

Palace, meanwhile, lost their opening fixture 2-0 against Arsenal.

The visitors have four players who will not make the trip to Merseyside.

James McArthur, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Jack Butland will not be up for selection.

However, Eagles manager Patrick Viera is hopeful that Michael Olise, who has been linked with Arsenal, will be available.

Viera said: “Michael trained all week with the team, so there is a chance that he will be with the squad,” he said. “The other two [James McArthur and James Tomkins] it will be too short for them.