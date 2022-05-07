The four Tottenham Hotspur players absent for Liverpool clash - including two key men

Liverpool can move top of the Premier League when they face Tottenham amid the title race with Manchester City.

Liverpool have a chance to put intense pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race this weekend.

The Reds will be in buoyant mood after reaching the Champions League final for the third time in three seasons. They overcame Villarreal in the last four with a 5-2 aggregate win.

Indeed, chances of an unprecedented quadruple remain very much alive.

City, meanwhile, have to recover from their devastating European Cup semi-final loss to Real Madrid.

Having been on track to set up a clash with Liverpool in Paris when leading 5-3 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, two goals in as many stoppage-time minutes from Real took the tie to extra-time.

Then Karim Benzema calmly netted a penalty to send Pep Guardiola’s side’s wait for a maiden Champions League continues.

Certainly, City can afford no hangover - with the Premier League the only piece of silverware they can win this campaign.

But when they face West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool could be two points clear at the summit.

That’s because the Reds welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield on Saturday evening (19.45).

Liverpool have the luxury of a fully-fit squad to select from once again against Antonio Conte’s troops.

Roberto Firmino is back in training and likely to take a place on the bench.

Roberto Firmino celebrates Liverpool’s victory at Inter Milan with Jurgen Klopp. Picture: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

However, Tottenham have their problems as they bid for a finish in the Champions League places - with four confirmed absentees.

Tottenham team news

Sergio Reguilon is doubtful to play for Spurs again this season.

The defender has a groin injury and has not trained.

Conte told reporters: “He is not available. He hasn't had a training session with us.

“I honestly don't know, there is only two weeks whether it is possible for him to come back.”

Matt Doherty transformed himself into a key player after Conte's arrival in June.

However, the ex-Wolves full-back suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

Japhet Tanganga sustained a similar issue the previous month and underwent surgery. He won't be available again until next season.

Neither will Oliver Skipp. The midfielder has also gone under the knife for an issue in his groin area.