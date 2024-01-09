Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for a period - and they'll be hoping it does not disrupt their Premier League title challenge.

The Reds vice-captain has been in magnificent form this season, playing an instrumental part as Jurgen Klopp's side continue to challenge for all four trophies. Alexander-Arnold has recorded two goals and nine assists in 25 appearances, while his wicked free-kick yielded the opener in last Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal.

However, Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee injury at the Emirates Stadium and will be sidelined for three weeks. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: "He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him."

With Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajectic and Ben Doak also injured, along with With Mo Salah and Wataru Endo away at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup with Egypt and Japan respectively, it is a blow to lose Alexander-Arnold. If the England international is unavailable for three weeks, here's a look at the games he will definitely miss and when a return might be possible.

Games Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss

- Fulham (H) - Wednesday 10 January - Carabao Cup

- Bournemouth (A) - Sunday 21 January - Premier League

- Fulham (A) - Wednesday 24 January - Carabao Cup

- Norwich City/ Bristol Rovers (H) - weekend of Friday 26 January - FA Cup

Potential return game