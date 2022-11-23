Manchester United sale price compared to Liverpool price tag amid takeovers.

Seismic change at England's two most successful clubs could soon be afoot.

With 39 English titles, nine European Cups, 20 FA Cups and 14 League Cups between them, there's little to dispute Liverpool and Manchester United are forces to be reckoned with. Both are iconic teams on a global basis.

And now the Reds and United are up for sale. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed more than a fortnight ago that they were seeking investors. Then, on Tuesday evening, the Glazer family revealed they're seeking ‘strategic alternatives’ for the future.

There are only a select group of people who could complete takeovers of either outfit. Neither will be cheap and will cost into the billions of pounds.

Anyone who may be interested in owning a Premier League heavyweight now has two options, though.

Several facets may decide a potential buyer. One of those could be the price tag and what is deemed better value for money.

There have been various reports about what sort of asking price FSG are looking for. They have ranged from £2.7 billion to £4 billion.

Regardless, the profit the American group will make, should it be a complete sale, will be manifold. They paid just £300 million to purchase the club from much-maligned pair Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010.

Forbes values Liverpool at £3.37 billion - the fourth most valuable club in the world.

Just above the Reds in the list is United. Despite the Reds Devils rapidly declining since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson almost a decade ago, they're still one of the most recognisable clubs in the world. Forbes value United at £3.86 billion. The i reports, however, that the Glazers will demand a minimum of £5 billion for the club.

