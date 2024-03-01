Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) is replaced by substitute Bobby Clark during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

John Barnes believes that Liverpool's current academy is up there in the best in the world for one reason - and that it betters the likes of Chelsea's.

This season has seen a breakthrough of young stars into the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp, culminating with the EFL Cup final as Jurgen Klopp entrusted six academy products against Chelsea. Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley and Jayden Danns all helped deliver a domestic trophy.

In fact, since Klopp's arrival, he has given 86 players their LFC debut, 54 of whom were aged 21 or younger, and 42 were teenagers - and it may well be one of his greatest legacies when he departs at the end of May.

Barnes claimed that the Liverpool academy can border on being the best in the world after their cup heroics and that their academy is better than Chelsea as their youth players are developed to play for Liverpool and not just sold on. “I know Jayden’s Dad Neil and I know Jayden. I also know his grandfather and I know Liverpool rate him highly. Liverpool say he plays a lot like Firmino in a withdrawn role.

“The good thing about the Liverpool academy is when you look at La Masia and also the Ajax academy they all develop players to play for their first team. For their system and for their team. They don’t develop players to go and play for other teams. The players Liverpool develop in the academy know how to play for the Liverpool first team when called upon which is what Ajax and Barcelona do.

“Young players like James McConnell, Lewis Koumas, Bobby Clark, Jarrel Quansah, Conor Bradley, Jayden Danns who are young players and understand from the ages of 14, 15 and 16 how the first team play and how to play in their respective positions. This means when they get into the first team they can do it comfortably.”

