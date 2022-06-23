Michael Edwards took a trip to Bolton Wanderers before Liverpool opted to send Conor Bradley to the League One club on loan.

He’s left Liverpool as a cult hero having been at the fulcrum of their return to the European elite.

Indeed, news emerged that Michael Edwards was leaving Anfield at the end of the 2021-22 season, sections of fans were unsurprisingly gutted.

As sporting director, he forged himself as one of the shrewdest operators in football.

Edwards helped secure crucial signings including the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane - who all helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win every trophy possible.

And when it came to sales, he squeezed every penny possible out of the buying club. Some £142 million for Philippe Coutinho was arguably his best piece of business at Anfield.

It was confirmed in November that Edwards would exit Liverpool after 10 years at the club, with Julian Ward taking over duties.

From left: Michael Edwards with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and FSG president Mike Gordon. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, Edwards hasn’t had his feet up in his final few months at the club. Far from it.

He’s still be looking towards the future and concentrating on every facet.

So much so that Edwards made a trip to Bolton Wanderers to check up on what they can offer should they want to loan any Liverpool players.

Conor Bradley completed a switch to the Trotters for the season on Tuesday - and clearly Edwards was impressed with what he saw from the League One club.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Bolton News, manager Ian Evatt said: “We’ve become trustworthy, we’ve become a club that clearly knows and develops players and works on the four corners. We speak about the technical, tactical, physical and mental,” he said.

“It’s a huge thing for us that they’ve selected us and that’s down to our hard work behind the scenes - myself, the rest of the staff, Chris (Markham). We’ve had lots of conversations with Liverpool last season.

“Michael Edwards has even been to visit us and watch how we train and do things, which is a huge bonus for how we’re working. I’m delighted with it.”

Bradley, 18, made five first-team appearances for Liverpool last season - including a Champions League debut off the bench in a defeat of AC Milan at the San Siro.

But with the right-back firmly behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order, coupled with the arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for a fee that could reach £6.5 million, Bradley has been granted a temporary departure.