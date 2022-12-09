Bobby Clark explains why he left Newcastle United to join Liverpool.

Bobby Clark has explained why he opted to leave his hometown club Newcastle United to join Liverpool.

The midfielder arrived at the Reds in August 2021 for a fee that could reach £1.5 million. He signed professional terms after his 17th birthday in February.

Clark has made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season. He came off the bench in the 9-0 Premier League thrashing of Bournemouth before making his full debut in the penalty shootout defeat of Derby County in the Carabao Cup last month.

Clark, the son of former Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham midfielder Lee, is also a regular for the under-21s.

And the opportunity to develop at Liverpool under coaches such as Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos - coupled with seeing youngsters including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones break into the first team - is why is made the move to Anfield.

Speaking to Liverpool’s match-day programme before the Derby win, Clark said: “With it being my hometown and the club I supported when I was younger, it was hard but Liverpool is such a big club and getting the chance to work on my game with Pep, Vitor and the other coaches was massive because you've seen what they've done with other players.

“That was probably the main reason. When I was leaving Newcastle, I wanted to find a club where I was going to see a pathway to the first team. Liverpool and the manager have shown the pathway in the past with players like Trent and Curtis.

“There is definitely a pathway here and I found it easier to settle than I thought.

“I was obviously a bit nervous, joining a new club, but in the first few weeks, I got to know people and the staff. Everyone made me feel really welcome early on.”