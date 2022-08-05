Liverpool have signed three players so far in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he doesn’t plan to dip into the transfer market despite Liverpool’s lengthy injury list.

The Reds begin their Premier League season with a trip to Fulham tomorrow (12.30 BST).

However, there are a number of concerns among the squad - with Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay all ruled out of the curtain-raiser.

Liverpool got their business done early in terms of incomings this summer - signing Ramsay, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho before returning to training at the start of July.

Given the number of players currently sidelined, there are some concerns among fans that there are not enough options available.

But Klopp will not make any more signings - for now at least.

He said: “In the moment, yes, we have too many injuries but, in the moment, nothing has changed.”

Klopp continued: “We cannot solve a problem for four weeks with a transfer for a full year.

“That makes, in the moment at least, no sense for us.