We decided to take a look at how Liverpool’s home support compares to their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have enjoyed another highly successful season in the Premier League and are battling it out for their second title under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are well known as one of the best supported clubs in the whole world and thousands of fans continue to flock to Anfield week in week out.

There is always ‘banter’ thrown around by football fans about the number of empty seats a stadium will have, while other clubs are known for continuously packing out their grounds on a weekly base.

So are any of these ‘jokes’ a myth? Who really does have the best attendance record this season?

Using transfermarkt’s statistics, we created a league table based on each stadium’s attendances - ranked on the average percentage of their capacity that is filled so far this season (from lowest to highest).

Take a look at where Liverpool sit below...

1. Burnley - Turf Moor Capacity: 21,994. Total spectactors: 190,114. Average attendance: 19,011. Capacity filled: 86.4%

2. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity: 62,062. Total spectactors: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 89%

3. Southampton - St Mary’s Stadium Capacity: 32,384. Total spectactors: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 91.5%

4. Brentford Community Stadium Capacity: 18,250. Total spectactors: 219,231. Average attendance: 16,864. Capacity filled: 92.4%