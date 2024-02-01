We are now on the final day of the January transfer window. It's deadline day - will Liverpool look to make a splash in Jurgen Klopp's last-ever transfer window at the helm?

A popular pundit has backed Liverpool to sign a Premier League winger to replace Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian begins to reach the twilight of his career. Additionally, one of Liverpool's loan stars has seen his spell away from the club cut short due to an injury - he will return to Merseyside for treatment.

Don Hutchinson backs Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah with Jarrod Bowen

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has touted West Ham United superstar Jarrod Bowen as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool - if the Reds want to 'go the cheaper route'. Despite him saying this, Bowen is highly rated at the London Stadium - it is unlikely that the Irons will let him go for a menial fee.

Bowen is currently enjoying a wonderful season at West Ham, having scored 11 Premier League goals - he has also notched up a pair of assists along the way.

Speaking on ESPN, Hutchinson said: "If you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen, he’s been in amazing form. If you have unlimited money, if you want to go the cheaper route, Jarrod Bowen."

Rhys Williams returns from Port Vale loan following injury

Rhys Williams is set to return to Liverpool for treatment after suffering an injury while on loan at League One outfit Port Vale, as confirmed on Liverpool's official club website today.

