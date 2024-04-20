Liverpool’s electric final season under Jurgen Klopp has started to dim following their recent dip in form. Not only are the Reds now out of both the FA Cup and Europa League, but they have dropped four points in their last two Premier League fixtures during an intense title battle.

Liverpool are still very much in the running to lift the trophy this season but they have fallen two points behind Manchester City and are now relying on the reigning champions and Arsenal to slip up.

At the other end of the table, Everton remain above the bottom three but one mistake could cost them dearly as they fight another relegation battle with Luton Town and Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks.

Both Merseyside clubs have a major goal to fight for this season and prize money is probably the last thing on their minds right now, but how much are they expected to walk away with once the curtain falls on this rollercoaster campaign?

The Premier League’s annual report showcased figures that will see each club in the division earn at least £91.7 million in funds through the ‘equal share’ from the UK and international broadcast deals. The teams will also receive ‘facility fees’ for additional UK TV showings, and a ‘merit payment’ which will be determined by their final position in the league table.

Last season, every position higher in the table increased the merit payment by around £3.1 million due to lucrative international deals. While these figures have likely increased this term, we have looked at last year’s numbers to gauge a bare minimum figure.

Last season’s mean figure of facility fees was £17.8 million, which we will use while this campaign’s final TV appearance numbers are confirmed. Based on these eye-popping figures combined, we’ve looked at how much each club would earn based on their current position in the Premier League table. Take a look below at how much prize money Liverpool and Everton are estimated to earn compared to their closest rivals.

1 . Premier League 2023/24 prize money estimates Here's how much all 20 teams are expected to receive, from last to first.

2 . 20th: Sheffield United - £112.6m Equal share: £91.7m; mean facility fees: £17.8m; merit payment: £3.1m

3 . 19th: Burnley - £115.7m Equal share: £91.7m; mean facility fees: £17.8m; merit payment: £6.2m

4 . 18th: Luton Town - £118.8m Equal share: £91.7m; mean facility fees: £17.8m; merit payment: £9.3m