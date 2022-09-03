Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodson Park.

Liverpool aim for a third successive Premier League victory - and the city's bragging rights - when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby today (12.30 BST).

The Reds ensured somewhat of a stuttering start but are beginning to gain some momentum in the early stages of the title race.

However, a tight battle against the Toffees is expected.

Although Jurgen Klopp's men cruised to a 4-1 victory in last campaign's fixture across Stanley Park, the Goodison Park fixture has ended in a draw eight times in the past 10 meetings.

What's more, Everton have drawn their previous three matches and looked rock solid at the back.

Liverpool will also be without seven players for the clash.

Liverpool team news

It looks very unlikely that Arthur Melo will be available after his deadline day arrival from Juventus.

The midfielder has signed on a season-long loan to ease the Reds' issues in the engine room.

But it doesn't look like Arthur will get international clearance in time to make a potential debut.

Arthur Melo new signing for Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He's one of four centre-midfielders who Klopp will be unable to select.

Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in the dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United earlier on Wednesday. Liverpool are unsure how long he'll be absent for.

Thiago Alcantara is still sidelined with a hamstring issue but should return to training next week, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unavailable with a similar problem for the long term.

Naby Keita is still to play this season after illness and now has a muscle complaint.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate should be back in training when the international break takes place towards the end of the month.

The centre-back still to make an appearance this term because of a knee problem.

Finally, Calvin Ramsay - who joined from Aberdeen in the summer - is still to make his debut.

The 19-year-old has a back setback and Liverpool have been cautious with him because of his age. Ramsay is back training, however.

In better news, Diogo Jota (hamstring) could be back on the bench.

The forward has been on the treatment table since July but returned to training on Thursday.