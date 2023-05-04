The ‘dark arts’ are nothing new to football or the Premier Legaue, but much do Liverpool employ them compared to their rivals?

The Reds have become known for a footballing style of play under Jurgen Klopp, but not all of the Premier League’s teams have the weapons Liverpool boast. That means many clubs have to rely on other tactics to pick up points, and they can include ‘the dark arts’. That term can apply to a number of tactics, but it’s commonly used to refer to time-wasting, in particular.