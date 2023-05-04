Register
BREAKING
The shocking Premier League ‘timewasting’ figures and where Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd & others rank - gallery

A look at how much time Premier League teams waste to see how Liverpool compare.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th May 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The ‘dark arts’ are nothing new to football or the Premier Legaue, but much do Liverpool employ them compared to their rivals?

The Reds have become known for a footballing style of play under Jurgen Klopp, but not all of the Premier League’s teams have the weapons Liverpool boast. That means many clubs have to rely on other tactics to pick up points, and they can include ‘the dark arts’. That term can apply to a number of tactics, but it’s commonly used to refer to time-wasting, in particular.

With the hlp of OPTA, here we take a look at how much time Premier League teams waste to see how Liverpool compare.

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 31.4 secs

1. Brentford

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 31.4 secs

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.9 secs

2. Newcastle United

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.9 secs

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.2 secs

3. AFC Bournemouth

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.2 secs

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.2 secs

4. Southampton

Average Delay Time Before Restarting Play: 29.2 secs

