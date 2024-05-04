The six players set to leave Liverpool alongside Jurgen Klopp this summer

Liverpool are entering a new era at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp prepares to pass the torch onto a new manager after nine iconic years in charge. The German’s exit will mark an exciting but unknown new chapter under new leadership, with new players also expected to arrive during the summer.

A number of current players are also expected to leave the club once the season ends as they approach the final weeks of their contracts. While a number of senior players have also linked with cash transfers, here are the players who will definitely be departing unless last-minute extensions are penned.

We’ve listed the six soon-to-be free agents set to leave Anfield this summer, according to Transfermarkt information, including three first team stars and three from the U21 side who have been pushing for their chance in the senior setup but haven’t quite made it in comparison to others.

1 . Thiago Alcantara Liverpool agreed a £27 million fee to sign the midfielder in 2020. He is just shy of his 100th appearance in red with 98, but injuries have hampered his time at Anfield recently.

2 . Mateusz Musiałowski After joining Liverpool's youth set-up in 2020 from UKS SMS Łódź, the versatile 20-year-old will be released in the summer when his contract expires. Musiałowski made his senior debut in March against Sparta Praha in the Europa League.

3 . Joël Matip Matip has been lauded as one of the club's best ever free signings after joining the Reds from Schalke in 2016. His unfortunate ACL injury in December cut his final season with Liverpool short.

4 . Oscar Kelly The 21-year-old goalkeeper has not managed to break through into any senior appearances since coming through the club's youth ranks.