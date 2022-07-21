Ben Davies has joined Rangers and landed Liverpool a cool £4 million to bolster the Anfield coffers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As soon as Liverpool’s squad for their tour of the Far East was announced, Ben Davies’ fate became clear.

The writing was on the wall when he was omitted from the 37-man set-up.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was abundantly clear that Davies’ time at Anfield was up.

Signed amid a defensive crisis in January 2021 from Preston North End, Davies never made an appearance for the Reds. Even when Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were all injured, Jordan Henderson was preferred as a makeshift centre-half.

Davies was loaned to Sheffield United last season. He made 22 appearances for the Blades but there were mitigating circumstances - injury, a bout of Covid-19 and a personal issue.

Whenever he played, it’s understood he was solid.

Clearly, Rangers saw enough from his times at Bramall Lane to make a swoop for Davies - and cough up what could become £4 million.

Ben Davies has left Liverpool to join Rangers. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’ll not significantly increase the Anfield war chest but it’s not to be scoffed at either - especially when Liverpool paid just £500,000 for him.

And i's another astute bit of business when offloading a fringe player.

Savvy business

Former sporting director Michael Edwards made himself a cult figure among Kopites. One reason was because of the fees he gained for the likes of Rhian Brewster (£23.5 million), Dominic Solanke (£19 million) and Jordan Ibe (£16 million).

Edwards' successor Julian Ward is following in his pathway.

Most have concurred that a fee of up to £35 million for Sadio Mane, who had a year left on his deal, was a fair price.

Bayern Munich tried to lowball the Reds - but Ward stayed firmed. He held out for what was deserved.

Takumi Minamino left with Klopp's blessing. The Japan international was a peripheral figure for his two-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside and made just one Premier League start last term.

Yet Liverpool have squeezed up to £15 million out of Monaco for Minamino.

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a fee that could reach £35m. Picture: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

And Neco Williams was another offloaded to Nottingham Forest for £16 million.

Now with Davies also out out the door, Liverpool have banked what could reach £70 million from player sales.

No wonder, then, did the Reds not hesitate to splash out what could become a club-record fee of £85 million for Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Klopp isn't afraid to pay big fees when he thinks a player is worth it.

Yet the mantra that owners FSG preach has to be sustainable. It has to be business savvy.

Of course, plenty has been made about Liverpool's net spend. Their strategy has been much-vaunted. The moniker 'Net Spend Kings' is lapped up by supporters.