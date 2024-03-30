Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Liverpool will have to pay a significant release clause if they want to land Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

The Reds are likely to end their pursuit of Xabi Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. Alonso, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 during his playing days, appears set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. The Spaniard has guided the German side to the cusp of winning their maiden Bundesliga title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amorim is now classed as one of the front-runners along with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. The 39-year-old has been in charge of Sporting CP for the past four years. In that time, he's guided the club to one Portuguese title and two cups while they currently sit top of the table this campaign.

Amorim has previously been linked with taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur last summer, as well as Chelsea. But he's remained at Sporting and has lost just two league games this season.