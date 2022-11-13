Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-1 in Nathan Jones’ maiden Premier League game in his managerial career.

Nathan Jones insisted he was proud of Southampton's second-half performance in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Jones was taking charge of the Saints for the first time as manager. He succeeded Ralph Hasenhuttl in the St Mary's hot seat, having led Luton Town to the Championship play-offs last season.

It was certainly a baptism of fire for Jones. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Reds in the sixth minute and while that was briefly cancelled out by Che Adams' header, Darwin Nunez's double stretched Liverpool two-goals clear at the interval.

Southampton rallied back in the second period, though, with Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker making three top saves.

While Jones rued the visitors' display in the opening 45 minutes, he was happy with the response.

He said: “I thought we were really passive in the first half. The first 15-20 minutes were fine with no real issue. We conceded a really poor goal from a set play where we need to be better.

"We did score with a nice set-play with a wonderful delivery but then I felt we were really passive and I felt we were just waiting for the inevitable to happen and that's not what teams that I have do.

"We go after teams, we punch above our weight and today for 30 minutes we didn't do that. The goal before half-time killed us because at 3-1 then it's very difficult to peg Liverpool back.

"In the second half, I was really proud of how they reacted and really proud of the performance and how they went about it. Young players, game changers that we brought on and to be fair, Alisson has made three absolutely wonderful saves to deny us and that's the story of the game."

Jones was taking charge of his maiden Premier League match, having started his managerial career in League Two.

And he stressed he didn't turn up at Anfield for autographs from Klopp or any of his Liverpool stars.

Jones added: "It'd have been easy not to take the game. I've come in and only had one day to work with. But it's not my character or my style. I wanted to get in amongst it regardless of the opposition.

