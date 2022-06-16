Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have been confirmed.

Liverpool’s opening match of the 2022-23 Premier League season has been selected for live broadcast.

The Reds will travel to newly-promotion Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the match kicking off at 12.30 BST, it will be shown on BT Sport.

What’s more, it will see Fabio Carvalho swiftly return to his former club.

After helping Fulham win the Championship title, he moved to Anfield for £7.7 million during this summer’s transfer window.

In addition, two matches have also been confirmed to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Sport.