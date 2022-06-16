Liverpool’s opening match of the 2022-23 Premier League season has been selected for live broadcast.
The Reds will travel to newly-promotion Fulham on Saturday 6 August.
And with the match kicking off at 12.30 BST, it will be shown on BT Sport.
What’s more, it will see Fabio Carvalho swiftly return to his former club.
After helping Fulham win the Championship title, he moved to Anfield for £7.7 million during this summer’s transfer window.
In addition, two matches have also been confirmed to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Sport.
Jurgen Klopp’s side’s clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday 19 October and trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day will be shown by the online streaming platform.