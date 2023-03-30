We’ve taken a look at the highest English goalscorers of all time.

Some new research has come to light which has revealed which counties in England which have produced footballers that have scored at least 200 goals in the English football league - including Premier League and the Football League.

The data [Bookmakers] has looked into the 103 English footballers who scored 200 goals or more, then researched their birth towns and placed them into a county.

Greater Manchester and the West Midlands are the two standout counties, and the only two counties to register double figures for the number of highest-scoring footballers from a county.

Closing out the top three with nine is Greater London.

However, Merseyside has had its fair share of prominent goalscorers throughout history and it ranks in joint-fifth with South Yorkshire.

There are plenty of famous legends on the list, but we’ve decided to focus in on the top 10 highest English goalscorers in football history.

1 . Arthur Rowley - 434 goals A Midlands football legend, Arthur Rowley is a true great. Nicknamed “The Gunner” because of his explosive left-foot shot, he holds the record for the most goals in the history of English league football, scoring 434 from 619 games. Born in Wolverhampton, he played for West Brom, Leicester City and Shrewsbury Town.

2 . Dixie Dean - 379 goals Born in Birkenhead, Dixie Dean is regarded as one of the greatest centre-forwards of all time. He won the first division with Everton, and is still the only player in English football to score 60 league goals in one season.

3 . Jimmy Greaves - 357 goals Jimmy Greaves is England’s fifth-highest international goalscorer with 44 goals, which includes an English record of six hat-tricks, and is Tottenham Hotspur’s second-highest all-time top goalscorer, behind Harry Kane. Greaves is the highest goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals.

4 . Steve Bloomer - 352 goals Widely regarded as Derby County’s greatest ever player, Worcestershire-born Steve Bloomer helped the Rams to three league titles.