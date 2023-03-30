The top 10 highest English goalscorers of all time - including Liverpool and Everton legends
We’ve taken a look at the highest English goalscorers of all time.
Some new research has come to light which has revealed which counties in England which have produced footballers that have scored at least 200 goals in the English football league - including Premier League and the Football League.
The data [Bookmakers] has looked into the 103 English footballers who scored 200 goals or more, then researched their birth towns and placed them into a county.
Greater Manchester and the West Midlands are the two standout counties, and the only two counties to register double figures for the number of highest-scoring footballers from a county.
Closing out the top three with nine is Greater London.
However, Merseyside has had its fair share of prominent goalscorers throughout history and it ranks in joint-fifth with South Yorkshire.
There are plenty of famous legends on the list, but we’ve decided to focus in on the top 10 highest English goalscorers in football history.