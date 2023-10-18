‘The truth is’ - Darwin Nunez raises fitness concern after inspiring Uruguay to stun Brazil
The Liverpool striker scored twice in the 2-1 victory.
Darwin Nunez admitted he felt ‘a little cramped’ after inspiring Uruguay to a stunning victory over Brazil.
Marcelo Bielsea’s side beat the five-time World Cup winners for the first time in 22 years with a 2-1 triumph. Liverpool striker Nunez was at the fulcrum of the win at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo during the early hours of Wednesday morning. He opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a stooping, deft header that beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then with 13 minutes remaining, the former Benfica forward showed strength and guile to assist Nicolás de la Cruz’s finish - with the success has been etched into Uruguayian folklore.
Speaking after the game, Nunez insisted he’s had to work ‘hard’ to win the berth as his country’s first-choice striker. Now he’ll return to Merseyside as Liverpool prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday (12.30 BST).
Via El Observador, Nunez said: "We started talking about this match after Colombia. It was a difficult, direct rival. It was worth everyone's effort. We played a great game when it came to attacking and defending. Today we won. It had been 22 years since we beat Brazil, they are a very strong team, that's clear. We made history and now let's celebrate and return to our clubs.
"The truth is that to earn the position of number nine I have to work, not settle for anything and that's what I try to do when I come to the national team. I come to leave everything on the field, it was noticeable today. I ended up a little cramped in the end. I'm happy with the victory."